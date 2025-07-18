Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes 13 leading GP surgeries as voted for by patients in the GP Patient Survey 2025

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:15 BST

Did your GP surgery make the list? 🩺

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 have been announced, with the best GP surgeries across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes named.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes and beyond.

Personalise your news round-up with NationalWorld - sign up here

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Bedford. The response rate was 37%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

1. Harrold Medical Practice - Bedford

There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Bedford. The response rate was 37%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at The Red House Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 32%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

2. The Red House Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes

There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at The Red House Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 32%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 372 survey forms sent out to patients at Westfield Road Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 31%, with114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

3. Westfield Road Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes

There were 372 survey forms sent out to patients at Westfield Road Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 31%, with114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 393 survey forms sent out to patients at Eastgate Surgery in Dunstable. The response rate was 26%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 31% said it was fairly good.

4. Eastgate Surgery - Dunstable

There were 393 survey forms sent out to patients at Eastgate Surgery in Dunstable. The response rate was 26%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 31% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNHSGP surgeriesGP practices
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice