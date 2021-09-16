Bedfordshire cop is aiming high in his latest charity challenge

A Bedfordshire cop is scaling the heights for charity next week.

Ben Dimmock, an inspector with the force, is aiming to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge on September 25-26 to raise funds for the mental health charity MIND.

It is a charity close to his heart. Ben suffered from severe depression in 2013 and now works as a mental health champion in the force, encouraging staff to be open about mental health issues.

Ben Dimmock

"Mental health has become more challenging now for everybody," he said. "It's important that we talk about it.

"We can't underestimate mental illness and the way it can affect people."

He will be tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours - and all while operating with just one lung.

The 42-year-old was born missing a lung but has always pushed himself to his limits with exercise and physical events. Last year he and son Jack aged seven, walked the 100km Way Man Anyway Challenge, raising money for the NHS.

Ben, from Totternhoe, has been in training for the past six months, tackling hiking, running and general strength training.

"It tests your physical and mental endurance," he said. "One of the mountains will be tackled in the middle of the night."

Speaking of his battles against mental illness Ben said: "For me, fitness was a huge part of my journey to recovery. I've set myself every year to do an endurance challenge".

Ben and Jake, who has autism, raised more than £2,600 with last year's challenge. Ben has already raised more than £1,200 for this year's journey.