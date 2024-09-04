Bedfordshire parents urged catch up on children’s jabs at clinics this autumn

Teenager having a measles vaccination. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

The medical director of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) has urged parents to vaccinate their children to prevent the outbreak of illnesses this winter.

Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti has said that missing vaccinations could lead to infectious diseases, like measles, spreading as it has in the West Midlands and London in recent weeks.

She said: “As children return to school, so does exposure to germs in crowded classrooms. With children sharing supplies and socialising closely, the risk of spreading illnesses can rise significantly. One of the most effective ways to protect against common infections is through vaccinations.”

Families who have children under five years old and do not have up to date vaccinations are invited to attend a clinic over the coming weeks and months.

Dr Chakrabarti added: “There are many reasons why your child might not be up to date with their vaccinations. We understand that some families missed routine appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of those children are now in school or approaching school age.

“It’s never too late to vaccinate your child, so if families have changed their position on vaccinations, the opportunity remains available.

There will be opportunities for older children and teenagers to catch up on missed vaccinations, and dates will be made available in the coming weeks.

Clinics in Bedford Borough:

Saturday: Wootton Community Centre, Harris Way, Bedford, MK43 9FZ – 14 September 19 October, 28 October, 31 October, 23 November, 21 December (10am to 2pm)

Church Lane Community Centre, 147 Church Lane, Bedford, MK41 0PW – 30 November (10am to 2pm)

Clinics in Central Bedfordshire:

Mondays: Shefford Children’s Centre, School Lane, Shefford, SG17 5XA – 23 September, 28 October, 25 November, 23 December (12.30pm to 3.30pm)

Tuesdays: Parkside Hall, Woburn Street, Ampthill, MK45 2HX – 24 September, 29 October, 26 November, 24 December (9am to 2pm)

Wednesdays: Sandy Children’s Centre, Laburnum Road, Sandy, SG19 1HQ – 25 September, 30 October, 27 November (1.30pm to 3.30pm)

Saturdays: Vandyke School, Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3DY – 28 September (9am to 2pm) and 12 October (9am to 2pm)

Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Bigglewade, SG18 8JH – 23 November (9am to 2pm)

Shefford Children’s Centre, School Lane, Shefford, SG17 5XA – 14 December (9am to 2pm)

Clinics in Luton:

Tuesdays: Bury Park Community Centre, 161 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU1 1BW – 3 September, 8 October, 5 November 3 December (9.30am to 11.45am)

Wednesdays: Farley Hill Community Centre, Delphine Close, Luton, LU1 5RE – 4 September, 9 October, 6 November, 4 December (9am to 12 noon)

Dallow Road Community Centre, 234 Dallow Road, Luton, LU1 1TB – 30 October (10am to 2pm)

Thursdays: Hockwell Ring Family Hub, Mayne Avenue, Luton, LU4 9LB – 5 September, 10 October, 7 November, 5 December (9am to 3.30 pm)

Fridays: St Francis Church, Carteret Road, Luton, LU2 9JZ -6 September, 11 October, 8 November, 6 December (9.30am to 11.45am)

Saturdays: Irish Forum, 102 Hitchin Road, Luton, LU2 0ES – 28 September, 26 October, 28 October, 23 November, 14 December, 23 December (10am to 2pm)