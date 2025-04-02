Morrisons Clinic has a range services aimed at men | Morrisons

Morrisons now offers men’s health treatments online – no GP, no queues, just quick, discreet delivery.

Let’s face it – most men aren’t racing to book GP appointments. Whether it’s persistent heartburn, thinning hair, or bedroom problems, the default setting is often to ignore it, Google it, and carry on. Actually sorting it out? That usually ends up on the same list as cleaning the shed or fixing that dripping tap.

But now there’s a much easier option. Morrisons – yes, the supermarket – has quietly launched a new online clinic that offers confidential treatment for common health concerns, all reviewed by qualified UK clinicians and delivered straight to your door.

No queues, no face-to-face appointments, and absolutely no awkward chats at the pharmacy counter.

A quick fix without the faff

The Morrisons Online Clinic went live in January and has been designed for simplicity. Fill out a short online questionnaire, have it reviewed by a registered healthcare professional, and if approved, your treatment is posted out in plain packaging via free Royal Mail Tracked 24 delivery.

All medication is UK-sourced and the service is fully GPhC-certified, so you’re getting trusted care from a name you already know – just without the hassle.

If you want to see for yourself, click here to go straight to the clinic.

The health stuff men tend to ignore

Since launch, Morrisons says demand has been high for conditions men typically prefer to manage discreetly. That includes erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation – both of which are more common than most realise – along with hair loss treatments, acid reflux, and migraine support.

The clinic also offers access to emergency contraception, period delay, and daily contraception, which can be useful for those managing things on behalf of their partner or wanting to stay organised.

Trusted name, no-nonsense service

Morrisons runs the service in partnership with digital pharmacy Phlo, which already supports thousands of UK patients. And while the online pharmacy market includes familiar names like Superdrug Online Doctor, LloydsDirect, and Well Pharmacy, Morrisons is positioning itself as the no-fuss, straight-talking option – something that might just appeal to men who don’t want to overthink it.

If you’ve been putting something off, this could be the nudge you need. Quick, private, and actually pretty easy to use.