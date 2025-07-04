One in seven women will get breast cancer in the UK 🚨

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK.

One in seven women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.

Around 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer every year.

Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at AXA Health insurance reveals six warning signs you should never ignore.

Knowing the signs and symptoms, along with regularly checking your breasts for changes can be live saving.

Knowing the signs and symptoms, along with regularly checking your breasts for changes can be live saving. Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at AXA Health insurance, shares six warning signs of breast cancer to be aware of, as well as how to check yourself for breast cancer.

Dr Bradshaw said: "Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers, affecting one in seven women in the UK. Being aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer can be crucial in early detection, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

What are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer?

The first symptom of breast cancer you may experience is a lump, however this isn’t always the case. Dr Bradshaw explains that warning signs can often include subtle changes to your breast and chest, which is why it’s so important to pay attention to your breasts and get any changes checked out by medical professional.

Dr Bradshaw has shared six signs of breast cancer you should never ignore, they include:

Change in the size or shape of one or both of your breasts Discharge from either of your nipples (which may be bloody) A lump or swelling in either of your armpits Dimpling on the skin of your breasts A rash on or around your nipple Change in the appearance of your nipple

Dr Bradshaw said: “If you are worried about breast cancer, have a family history of breast cancer, or spot any changes in your breasts or chest, always consult your GP or healthcare provider.”

How to check yourself for breast cancer

It’s important to regularly check your breasts so you know what they normally feel like and can then easily identify when something is wrong. It’s recommended that you check your breasts once a month at the same time, usually a few days after your period or on the same day of the month if you don’t have periods.

Dr Bradshaw has outlined five steps for checking your breasts for breast cancer:

Examine your breasts in the shower to feel for changes or lumps.

Looking in a mirror, inspect your chest and breasts with your arms down, up, and on your hips to spot any changes in appearance. Stand and press your fingers on your breasts, working around the breast in a circular direction. Lie down and press your fingers on your breasts, working around the breast in a circular direction. Squeeze your nipples to check for discharge, and check under the nipple last.

Dr Bradshaw said: “Self-examination is one of the best ways to detect any changes in your breasts and chest which could signify cancer.

“Regular self-examination not only helps you learn what looks and feels normal to you, but also makes it easier to spot any changes in your breasts or chest, which could be a sign of cancer.”

“It is recommended for both men and women in the UK to check their breasts and chests monthly.”

If you are worried about breast cancer, you can find out more about the signs and symptoms and what support is available at Breast Cancer Now.