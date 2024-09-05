Campaigners express 'major disappointment' at four-page update on Leighton-Linslade healthcare plans

Campaigners have expressed "major disappointment" with healthcare plans for Leighton-Linslade, claiming they offer "no insights" into how issues can be resolved.

Bedford, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) is working on an eagerly-anticipated Outline Business Case (OBC), which will provide details about "potential additional healthcare services" for the town.

But campaigners have expressed their frustration at a four-page update, published ahead of the full report, which they say contains "nothing of substance".

However, the BLMK ICB says it is busy working "closely" with the Department of Health and Social Care to confirm the new government's position on the potential sale of the Vandyke Road site - which could then fund additional services. Meanwhile, it expects to launch an Integrated Minor Injuries Clinic for Leighton-Linslade in January.

The Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group's (LLHPG) model health hub at its campaign launch. Image supplied by LLHPG.

Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group (LLHPG), who are campaigning for a fourth doctors surgery and a health hub, said: "Having received an update concerning healthcare plans, ahead of the BLMK ICB meeting with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) on September 9, our group felt compelled to express directly to the ICB and the councillors our major disappointment in a four-page document that says nothing of substance nor offers any insights into how our town’s primary care issues will be resolved.

"This has been made worse by the significant time that residents have waited (since May 2023) even allowing for the ICB’s decision to go into election purdah. We are worried that the full report will say as little.

"What is even more concerning is that BLMK ICB are already making it clear that additional services may only be funded by selling off the Vandyke Road land asset, for what appears to be merely short-term funding commitments.

"This, the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group strongly opposes. The site, or money from its sale, should only be used to create the long-term healthcare infrastructure facility the town desperately needs."

The Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group (LLHPG) have launched a petition to campaign for a fourth doctors surgery and a health hub. Image supplied by the LLHPG.

They added: "We understand that BLMK ICB and the Primary Care Networks are under extreme pressures and welcome their willingness to share plans with our campaign group. We want to be supportive of any plans that improve services, but we also feel a duty to residents to challenge service offerings that are wholly inadequate for a town of this size, after so many failures to deliver on earlier promises."

The four-page update, which has been shared with the LLHPG, will also be discussed with CBC on September 9. However, the BLMK ICB has confirmed that its full Outline Business Case will not be shared with the public until the government position on the potential sale of the Vandyke Road site has been made clear.

The update states: "Between August 2023 and May 2024, BLMK ICB completed an Outline Business Case in relation to additional healthcare services in Leighton Buzzard, following the completion of an initial Feasibility Study earlier in 2023.

"This work was triggered by an announcement by the former MP for the area [Andrew Selous] in February 2023 that an agreement had been reached with the (now former) government that land held by the Department for Health and Social Care at Vandyke Road in Leighton Buzzard could be sold to fund additional healthcare capacity in the town.

A torchlight vigil will be held at Leighton Buzzard Market Cross at 7pm on September 6 to campaign for a fourth doctors surgery and a health hub. Image: Jane Russell.

"The ICB provided six-weekly public updates during the development of the Outline Business Case, and engaged with the local community to establish priorities (aided by a survey led by local patient participation groups) to help consider potential options.

"The ICB has always been clear that there is no additional NHS funding available towards this project at this stage, and therefore all of the options considered were dependent on funding to be realised through the sale of the Vandyke Road site."

The BLMK ICB says it is now working "closely" with Department for Health and Social Care officials and other local partners to confirm the new government's position on the Vandyke Road site. In the meantime, it is "exploring short-term options".

The update explains: "Some additional space has become available at the Health Centre in the town (on Bassett Road), and the ICB are rapidly exploring with the landlord (NHS Property Services) the feasibility of creating additional space in the building suitable for the delivery of clinical services to help increase capacity".

Bassett Road Surgery. Image: Google.

In terms of current service improvements, the BLMK ICB explains that all three GP practices now have 'Cloud Based Telephony', meaning they have “more capacity” on busier days and that patients can request call backs.

Meanwhile, Leighton Linslade Health Connections Primary Care Network has recruited roles including: first contact physiotherapists; clinical pharmacists; pharmacy technicians; paramedics; care co-ordinators; a digital and transformation lead; a health and well being coach; and social prescribing link workers.

The report concludes by providing an updated list of services run by the PCN, which include: Pharmacy First; Covid-19 vaccine administration; an additional phlebotomy service; MSK (musculo-Skeletal)/physiotherapy pre-bookable and 'on the day'; a medication queries service 'on the day'; firefighters undertaking welfare visits to severely frail patients; health checks for carers; contacting patients about cancer reviews and support in primary care; contacting patients about adult mental health reviews and onward referral; contacting patients discharged from hospital; undertaking structure medication reviews; physical health checks and annual health checks for patients with learning disabilities; complex cholesterol management clinic; ultrasound; eye clinic; ear irrigation/micro suction; Circle MSK optician service; wound care/doppler; and Community Connections at Leighton Buzzard Library, 1pm - 3pm fortnightly.

The PCN also provides enhanced access appointments: 6.30pm - 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am - 5pm, Saturday; 9am - 1pm, Sunday.

The update concludes: "Following the success of a combined same day access hub over the winter, which provided an additional 1,113 appointments from January to March 2024, the PCN are developing plans to provide this service every day in the future.

"January is expected to see the launch of an Integrated Minor Injuries Clinic, run by the paramedics and including Minor Ailments, which is pharmacist led."

