A Wing mum has shared her inspirational story overcoming cancer ahead of this year’s Race for Life in Aylesbury.

Kate Byrne tragically lost her fiance when he was killed in a moped crash while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

She almost gave up on her treatment as she struggled to come to terms with his death.

Kate Byrne, dog Rosie and son Alfie

But the thought of leaving her family behind gave the 49-year-old the strength she needed to continue with her chemotherapy and she has gone on to live a full and happy life with her son, Alfie,12, and rescue dog Rosie.

Now the three of them are planning to return to Waddesdon Manor to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 5k on Wednesday 17 May.

“Race for Life has given me one of the loveliest, heartfelt experiences I have ever had,” said Kate. “I have never seen such a lovely bunch of people all in one place, all for the same reason. It is a wonderful sense of community and a great way for me to give back for the life I now live.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, is made up of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which generates millions of pounds for the national charity.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a medal reflecting this milestone.

Kate, a pilates teacher, was just 32 when she first discovered a lump while taking a bath. She said: “I remember I felt something hard, like a mint imperial, on the right side of my breast. It wasn’t painful but I immediately knew what it could be, so I contacted my doctor. It was only a couple of days before Christmas, so I kept it to myself as I didn’t want anyone to worry.

“When I received a call telling me they had the results and needed me to come into hospital, I was working in London, so I asked if they could tell me over the phone and they confirmed it was breast cancer.

“My fiancé and I were both quite upset and it was really difficult trying to tell my mum and dad and sister. I sat them down and I just couldn’t get the words ‘breast cancer’ out. I just kept stuttering.

“Just after my second session, I’d gone to bed feeling happy after chatting to my friend about my forthcoming wedding and I woke up to someone banging on my door.

“It was the police telling me that my fiancé had been in accident on his way to work and had been thrown 10 metres off his moped after being hit by a car. An off-duty policeman had gone through a red light at almost twice the speed limit.