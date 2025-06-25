One in three adults in the UK struggles with insomnia, with many turning to CBD as a natural aid. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Struggling to sleep? A hemp wellness expert reveals how to use CBD properly – and why many people aren’t getting the full effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re one of the many people in the UK who lie awake at night, you’re not alone. Insomnia affects roughly one in three adults, and for those tired of turning to sleeping pills or lying awake for hours, CBD has become an increasingly popular alternative. But is it actually effective – and how should it be used?

Mike Rollins, COO of hemp wellness brand Olofly, believes that most people don’t get the full benefits of CBD because they’re using it incorrectly. His team has developed a five-step method that thousands of customers now follow – one that could make the difference between another restless night and genuinely restorative sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what you need to know before trying CBD as part of your nighttime wind-down.

Timing matters more than you think

Start with a CBD oil dose around one hour before bedtime. “Place it under your tongue and hold for at least 30 seconds before swallowing,” Rollins says. “Swallowing too soon means your body loses half the benefits, as stomach acids break it down before it can be absorbed.”

Broad-spectrum beats basic

Many beginners reach for CBD isolates, but Rollins recommends broad-spectrum versions for sleep. These retain the full array of calming compounds from the hemp plant – minus THC – and work together more effectively through what’s known as the ‘entourage effect’. If you’re browsing options, look for oils or capsules that clearly state ‘broad-spectrum’ and provide lab reports confirming non-detectable THC levels.

To find high-quality broad-spectrum oils and gummies, shop the full range at Olofly here – all third-party tested and legal in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little every day is better than a lot now and then

When it comes to CBD, consistency beats quantity. “Smaller daily doses build up to better results,” he explains. Most people find relief with 25–50mg per night, but Rollins suggests starting with just 10mg and increasing gradually every few days until you find your sweet spot.

Create the right conditions

CBD works best as part of a healthy wind-down routine – not as a magic fix. Avoid screens in bed, keep your room cool, and aim for a regular bedtime. “It complements your body’s natural sleep cycles, instead of knocking you out cold like a sleeping tablet,” Rollins says.

Talk to your doctor if you take prescription medication

This is non-negotiable. CBD can interfere with how your body processes certain medicines, including antidepressants, blood thinners, and some heart medications. If in doubt, check with your GP or pharmacist before starting.

Look for lab reports – and don’t settle for vague labels

Good brands will always provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from an independent lab. This shows exact levels of CBD, confirms legal THC content, and checks for contaminants. Rollins recommends only buying from brands where you can access this report easily – either via a product page, QR code, or customer service request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olofly makes these COAs available for all its products and backs its range with strict testing standards. You can browse their latest broad-spectrum CBD oils and gummies directly here.

What does the science say?

Studies into CBD’s effect on sleep are ongoing, but early results are encouraging. A trial by GW Pharmaceuticals found that sleepiness was one of the most common effects reported by patients taking CBD for epilepsy – a promising sign that the compound could offer gentle support for sleeplessness, too.

More research is needed, but anecdotal evidence – and a growing community of UK users – suggests CBD could be a smart addition to your bedtime routine, especially when used the right way.

Explore trusted CBD products

To find high-quality broad-spectrum oils and gummies, shop the full range at Olofly here – all third-party tested and legal in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class

✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.

🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷