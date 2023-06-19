Concerns over healthcare in Leighton Buzzard were presented to representatives of the Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) following a townwide health survey.

Edith Griffith, chair of Bassett Road Surgery & Network Patient Participation Group (PPG) – which ran the survey – urged the ICB, along with Leighton Linslade Health Connections (PCN), Healthwatch and MP Andrew Selous, to work with the town by using the results to improve health provision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey follows a feasibility study into delivering more primary healthcare provision in the town which was criticised by some for lacking urgency.

The Healthcare Survey was organised by the town’s three Patient Participation Groups.

Ms Griffith said: “Leighton Buzzard has been the poor relation – Cinderella town of Central Bedfordshire – for far too long. There are those amongst us today who have been promised enhanced health provision for 50-plus years. Additional facilities have not been planned with new housing. We are providing concrete evidence of the impact on the lives of patients because of the lack of sufficient GP services and wider health care and travel issues.

“The momentous amount of priceless data we have gathered needs to be looked at, absorbed and used when planning and providing Leighton Buzzard with sufficient and sustainable health care now and into the future. Now is the time for all parties to work together to take positive action and provide this town with what it needs!”

The health survey found over 96 per cent of patients who responded are concerned about current and future healthcare provision while 94 per cent feel Leighton-Linslade does not have sufficient GP surgeries for its growing population. Up to 98 per cent want an urgent treatment centre or minor injuries clinic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other key findings included that the majority of respondents would like to see local medical facilities located in the town centre, with good public transport, sufficient parking and easy access.

The top five services patients wanted to see locally included an urgent treatment centre, a walk-in phlebotomy, X-rays, ultrasound and physiotherapy.

Over 13,000 comments included problems patients have with travel because of illness, age and transport.

The survey team is urging the NHS to produce a joined up strategic plan involving primary and secondary care investment in the town before the end of the year, including the demands from the survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The findings will also be presented to Central Bedfordshire Council on June 30.

MP Andrew Selous said: “I am hugely grateful to the survey team from the three patient participation groups who have carried out such a significant piece of work. It reinforces that the town has grown very quickly, and the capacity of our health services in the town have not grown commensurately. We must ensure that all new significant development comes with the necessary extra health facilities. This important work will inform the expansion of health services, which will take place in the town as a result of the release of value from the Secretary of State owned land off Vandyke Road.”