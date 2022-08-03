9 Covid deaths recorded in Central Bedfordshire in past week

File photo - a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients

Central Bedfordshire has recorded nine Covid-related deaths in the last week - bringing the total to 830.

There have also been 295 new cases reported, bringing the tally to 104,448 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Neighbouring Bedford recorded three deaths and 243 cases since last week.

Currently, 115 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with 99 patients admitted in the last seven days. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.