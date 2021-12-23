Another record for Covid cases in Central Bedfordshire with Leighton Buzzard South's weekly figure breaking the 200 mark

Leighton Buzzard South's weekly figure for new Covid cases has broken the 200 mark as Central Bedfordshire sets another record high for total infections.

Over the last reporting week (data up to 19 December), new cases of Covid-19 in Central Bedfordshire have gone up by 929 to 3,114, the highest ever recorded and a rate of 1,058.8 cases per 100,000 of population.

Infections are now highest among 30-39 and 40-49 year olds. The number of people in hospital has increased and there were eight deaths in the last reporting week.

Covid cases are surging in Central Bedfordshire

The most affected wards in the last 7 days were: Leighton Buzzard South 207, Stotfold and Langford 197, Linslade 187, Ampthill 165, Arlesey 161, Flitwick 153, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine 150, Leighton Buzzard North 133, Biggleswade North 127, Shefford 123, Biggleswade South 123, Dunstable Northfields 114, Sandy 105, Houghton Hall 101, Toddington 101, Potton 100, Dunstable-Watling 100, Caddington 99, Dunstable Icknield 92, Silsoe and Shillington 75, Heath and Reach 71, Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield 60, Dunstable Central 56, Barton-le-Clay 55, Aspley and Woburn 53, Dunstable Manshead 42, Houghton Conquest and Haynes 39, Eaton Bray 37, Parkside 34, Northill 27, Tithe Farm 27.

Case numbers among neighbouring councils are: Bedford 1,533 new cases, up 454 (877.6 per 100,000) with 2 deaths reported; Luton 1,906 new cases, up 836 (892.6 per 100,000) with 5 deaths reported; Milton Keynes 3,019 new cases, up 899 (1,117.3 per 100,000) and 1 death reported.

The figures also show that in Central Beds, 24,826 residents received a booster or third dose in the last reporting week, up by 10,634 on the previous week's figure.

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: "More evidence is appearing that Omicron may be milder for those who catch it but as it is spreading much faster than the Delta variant it could end up having a greater impact on us all.

"Imperial College London found around a 40% reduction in the risk of being admitted to hospital for a night or more compared with Delta, while an Edinburgh University study suggested there was a 65% lower risk of being hospitalised with Omicron. This is clearly good news if you test positive but could still be bad news for all of us.

"It’s mostly younger, recently vaccinated people who’ve been exposed to the variant and they have greater immunity. However, more family mixing over Christmas could increase the number of older and more vulnerable people catching COVID-19.

"Our hospitals are already under pressure with COVID-19 patients, other winter pressures and there is a greater risk of staffing pressures due to the fast-spreading nature of Omicron.

"If large numbers of staff have to isolate, there will be massive pressure on hospitals and other essential services. Already we are seeing it. The number of NHS hospital staff off work because of COVID-19 rose by more than 50% last week . Similar effects are likely in other essential services such as social care, transport, and emergency services.