Central Bedfordshire averages nearly 150 Covid cases a day

Central Bedfordshire has recorded 1,031 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 102,906 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Public Health England

Neighbouring Bedford recorded 610 cases, with a new total of 67,061, while Luton has 592, taking the total to 77,749.

There have been four deaths in Central Beds

And with Central Bedfordshire recording 1,031 cases today (July 13) – that averages at 147 cases a day.

Bizarrely, the Government has now chosen to report a week’s worth of cases every Wednesday, despite the general rise in Covid across the country.

Since last Wednesday, there have been four deaths in Central Bedfordshire (814) – there was one in Bedford (648) and two in Luton (718).

Currently, 119 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Three patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.