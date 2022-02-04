Could you contribute to photo-reel for Leighton-Linslade Reflect and Give Thanks Day?

A photo-reel capturing Leighton-Linslade community spirit during the pandemic, as well as remembering those lost to Covid-19, will be part of the town's Reflect and Give Thanks Day.

There's just a few weeks to go if you wish to contribute images to the project which will be displayed on a big screen in the High Street on Sunday, March 6 between 11am and 3pm.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council wish to provide a space for the town to pause and acknowledge what we have all been through over the recent pandemic period and of course, still deal with today.

Ron and Isabella, of Leighton Buzzard, became penpals during lockdown. Photo: Brad Gommon Photography

Residents are invited to take part in the Reflect and Give Thanks Day. Activities are planned which acknowledges the efforts of key workers, volunteers and good neighbours, while also paying respects to those who lost their lives during the pandemic. Further details will follow soon.

A council spokesman said: "We are looking for photographs to create a photo-reel of memories which capture the community spirit shown within Leighton-Linslade since March 2020, which will be shown at the event.

"Photos may include our community clapping for key workers, doorstep family photos, helpers at the vaccination centre, family time spent during lockdown or any other way which highlights our local community spirit.

"We are also compiling a separate collection of photographs of those who have passed within Leighton-Linslade during the pandemic to reflect on their legacy within the community and remember the lives which they had within our town."

Photographs for either montage can be submitted by email to [email protected] by Monday, February 21. You should also include a short description of the photo and which photo-reel the image is to be used in.