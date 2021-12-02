Covid-19 cases in Central Beds rise again with 1,734 recorded in the last week

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again with 1,734 new cases recorded in the past week and three deaths.

Infection rates are highest among five to 17-year-olds and 40 to 49-year-olds.

In the past 24 hours, there were 369 new cases recorded.

Covid cases in Central Beds have risen in the past week

In Bedford there were 771 new cases, down 45, with three deaths reported while in Luton there were 958 cases (up 65) and eight deaths and in Milton Keynes 1,533 cases (up 294) and three deaths.

Central Beds Council said: "The new Omicron variant makes it even more important that we do all we can to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"New safety measures have come into force, including compulsory face coverings in shops and on public transport; and all contacts of suspected Omicron cases having to self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.

"Vaccines remain our best line of defence, and everyone over 16 who has not yet received their first or second dose of the vaccine and anyone eligible for their booster should come forward to help protect themselves and others.

"Parents and guardians of children aged 12-15 who have not had their vaccine yet are also urged to come forward and go to one of the special walk-in sessions in Dunstable or to book an appointment for your child online via the National Booking System."

You can book a free 'vaxi taxi' to help you get to a vaccination centre.