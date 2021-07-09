Final Covid-19 jab totals revealed for Leighton Buzzard's rugby club vaccination site

Final figures for Leighton Buzzard's vaccination centre at the town's rugby club show that a total of 28,890 Covid-19 jabs were administered over the five months it was open.

The site was a jointly run service by all three general practices (Bassett Road Surgery, Leighton Road Surgery and Salisbury House Surgery) and launched on January 14 this year.

Operations ceased on Friday, June 11, with Leighton Buzzard Primary Care Network only ever asked to vaccinate priority groups 1 to 9. It was always planned for the mass vaccination sites (such as at nearby Wing and Dunstable) to protect the younger cohorts. Local pharmacies have also joined in with the roll-out, including Lloyds Pharmacy in Market Square and Jardines Pharmacy in Enterprise Way.

Stephen King, the PCN Operations Manager, and the empty hall, now that the equipment has gone

Of the rugby club's final total, 14,568 were first doses and 14,322 were second. A total of 11,634 Pfizer were given and 17,256 AstraZeneca.

Staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to help deliver the vaccine programme from the rugby club have been praised by town mayor Cllr Farzana Kharawala.

She said: "The town council has been enormously proud of the local community response to the Covid-19 pandemic and we know that so many individuals, groups and businesses have done so much to help others over the last 18 months.

"In July 2020 the council recorded its official thanks by resolving: 'That this council places on record its appreciation of the organisations and individuals, whether members of the COVID Task Group or not, who have carried out such selfless work on behalf of the community of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade during the coronavirus pandemic over the past four months.'

New turf has been installed at the front of the rugby club now that the marquees have gone.

"The local vaccination centre has done an outstanding job of vaccinating all those in the higher risk groups and we know that people visiting the rugby club have felt so welcomed and supported.