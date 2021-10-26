Free course in Central Bedfordshire to help people affected by the pandemic

Helping to Unlock YOU

A new wellbeing programme is launching in Central Bedfordshire for anyone struggling mentally, physically or emotionally due to COVID-19

Impact Mental Health’s specially-designed recovery course helps those affected by the pandemic to learn crucial wellbeing practises

The free course, which starts on December 7 online, is designed to help people to move on from the pandemic and the effects of lockdown.

The ‘Unlock YOU’ programme is designed to support anyone who has been affected by COVID-19 - regardless of whether they are struggling physically, mentally or emotionally.

Teaching and sharing wellbeing practises, Unlock YOU also offers people the opportunity to engage with others experiencing similar difficulties.

Participants will build healthy self-support strategies throughout the course, learning new methods of managing any negative thoughts and feelings.

The programme will feature a mixture of interesting and lively learning sessions involving self-support strategies with topical discussions and activities.

There will also be a great range of self-care practices to choose from - putting participants on their own wellbeing journeys.

‘Unlock YOU’ is delivered over four days - usually one day a week - from 9.30am to 2.30pm with plenty of breaks along the way.

The programme is free to anyone living in the Central Bedfordshire and Bedford borough.