Leighton Buzzard South one of just four wards to buck the trend as Covid infections rise significantly across Central Bedfordshire

New Covid cases have risen significantly in Central Bedfordshire in the latest weekly figures - although Leighton Buzzard South is one of four wards to buck the trend with reduced infections.

The weekly figures for new cases released today (including data up to July 11) shows that Dunstable-Northfields now has the most new cases in the district with 62.

Leighton Buzzard South, which a week ago was top of the list, is next with 57. That's down from 74 the previous week. The only other wards to see a drop were Dunstable-Watling 46 (previously 54), Dunstable-Central 19 (previously 28) and Potton 13 (previously 17).

Covid testing

All other wards saw a rise, apart from Dunstable-Icknield which was unchanged at 36 new cases.

That means over the last week, cases in Central Bedfordshire have gone up by 230 to 984 new cases (up from a rate of 261.2 to 340.9 per 100,000 people). This compares to: Bedford – 453 new cases (261.4 per 100,000) with 1 death reported; Luton – 638 new cases (299.5 per 100,000) with 1 death reported; nd Milton Keynes – 769 new cases (285.4 cases per 100,000) and no deaths reported.

The weekly reports states: "Cases of Covid-19 have again risen significantly this week, reaching levels last seen at the end of January. The number of people with Covid-19 needing hospital care is stable and there were no deaths here in the last reporting week.

"Restrictions are ending but the pandemic isn’t over The government has confirmed that on 19 July, most legal restrictions will end, removing social distancing and social contact restrictions.

"But it is absolutely vital that we proceed with caution. This pandemic is not over, and case numbers are rapidly increasing. Coronavirus continues to carry risks for us all.

"We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday 19 July to life as it was before Covid-19. Everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious."