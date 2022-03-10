Leighton-Linslade pauses to reflect on challenges brought about by pandemic

The community of Leighton-Linslade came together on Sunday to pause and acknowledge the difficulties faced throughout the recent pandemic period and give thanks to those who

have helped and assisted the local community.

A display of photographic memories was shown on a large screen in the High Street featuring photos submitted by members of the public alongside doorstep photographs taken by Brad Gommon Photography, as part of Reflect and Give Thanks Day.

Reflect and Give Thanks Day in Leighton Buzzard

A book of reflection was opened at the event for members of the community to leave their memories and thanks to others within the community.

The Mayor of Leighton-Linslade was joined by members of the faith community at midday and 2pm for a moment of reflection and to remember those who had passed away from

within the town.

To coincide with the National Day of Reflection on Wednesday, March 23, the book of reflection along with an album of the doorstep photography will be on display within the