New weekly Covid cases fall in two of Leighton-Linslade's three Central Bedfordshire wards, despite record high levels across district again

The number of new weekly Covid cases in Central Bedfordshire has once again climbed to a record high, but infections have actually fallen in two of the three Leighton-Linslade wards in the latest figures.

Over the last reporting week (data up to December 26), new cases of Covid-19 in Central Bedfordshire have gone up by 810 on the previous seven days to 3,924. Once again it represents the highest ever weekly figures recorded and a rate of 1,334.3 cases per 100,000 of population (1,058.8 previous week).

Figures for Leighton Buzzard North show 199 new infections compared to 133 the week before. But in Leighton Buzzard South cases dropped from 207 to 196 new infections, while in Linslade it fell from 187 to 173.

Covid-19 infections

In total across the district, 13,107 residents were vaccinated with their third or booster dose in the past week, bringing the total to 144,190, representing 55% of Central Beds' aged 12+ population.