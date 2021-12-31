New weekly Covid cases fall in two of Leighton-Linslade's three Central Bedfordshire wards, despite record high levels across district again
Leighton Buzzard South and Linslade had fewer cases than the previous seven days
The number of new weekly Covid cases in Central Bedfordshire has once again climbed to a record high, but infections have actually fallen in two of the three Leighton-Linslade wards in the latest figures.
Over the last reporting week (data up to December 26), new cases of Covid-19 in Central Bedfordshire have gone up by 810 on the previous seven days to 3,924. Once again it represents the highest ever weekly figures recorded and a rate of 1,334.3 cases per 100,000 of population (1,058.8 previous week).
Figures for Leighton Buzzard North show 199 new infections compared to 133 the week before. But in Leighton Buzzard South cases dropped from 207 to 196 new infections, while in Linslade it fell from 187 to 173.
In total across the district, 13,107 residents were vaccinated with their third or booster dose in the past week, bringing the total to 144,190, representing 55% of Central Beds' aged 12+ population.
The most affected wards in the last 7 days were: Cranfield and Marston Moretaine 249; Arlesey 217; Stotfold and Langford 211; Ampthill 206; Leighton Buzzard North 199; Leighton Buzzard South 196; Flitwick 191; Sandy 185; Linslade 173; Dunstable Watling 162; Dunstable Northfields 151; Shefford 137; Houghton Hall 134; Biggleswade South 134; Biggleswade North 133; Dunstable Icknield 129; Toddington 124; Caddington 119; Potton 109; Dunstable Manshead 90; Silsoe and Shillington 86; Heath and Reach 72; Houghton Conquest and Haynes 71; Dunstable Central 69; Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield 68; Aspley and Woburn 67; Barton-le-Clay 67; Parkside 53; Tithe Farm 50; Northill 43; Eaton Bray 29.