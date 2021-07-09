Significant rise in Covid cases, with Leighton Buzzard South now having the most infections in Central Bedfordshire

Covid-19 infections have risen significantly in the past week across Central Bedfordshire with Leighton Buzzard South overtaking Leighton Buzzard North as the worst affected ward in the district.

Case numbers have now reached levels last seen at the end of January. The number of people with Covid-19 needing hospital care has gone down slightly, although there was one death in Central Beds in the last reporting week.

The weekly figures for new cases (data up to July 4) show: Leighton Buzzard South 74, Dunstable-Watling 54, Leighton Buzzard North 49, Ampthill 43, Dunstable-Northfields 40, Stotfold and Langford 37, Arlesey 37, Dunstable-Icknield 36, Shefford 31, Biggleswade South 30, Houghton Hall 29, Dunstable-Central 28, Toddington 24, Linslade 24, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine 21, Dunstable-Manshead 20, Flitwick 20, Biggleswade North 18, Heath and Reach 17, Potton 17, Caddington 15, Tithe Farm 14, Eaton Bray 11, Barton-le-Clay 11, Parkside 11, Northill 10, Sandy 10, Aspley and Woburn 7, Silsoe and Shillington 7, Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield 5, Houghton Conquest and Haynes 4.

Covid testing

Over the last week, cases in Central Bedfordshire have gone up by 408 to 754 new cases (up from 119.9 to 261.2 per 100,000). This compares to: Bedford - 363 new cases (209.5 per 100,000) with 2 deaths reported; Luton - 473 new cases (222 per 100,000) with no deaths reported; and Milton Keynes - 664 new cases (246.4 cases per 100,000) and no deaths reported.

The weekly reports states: "Cases of Covid-19 have risen significantly this week. Vaccines are significantly reducing the link between infections and severe disease and death. However, the pandemic is not over. Cases are rising rapidly in our area, and we have to stay vigilant and act carefully. Everyone should get vaccinated as soon as they can and get their second dose as soon as they are eligible.