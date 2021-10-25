UPDATE: 85 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - with almost 235 in Central Bedfordshire
12 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 70 are currently being treated in hospital and nine are on ventilation beds
As of today (October 25), Bedford recorded 85 new cases, with a total of 25,373 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England
Central Bedfordshire recorded 234 cases, with a new total of 33,961, while Luton has 118, taking the total to 34,030.
As of today, there were no deaths in Bedford (512), Central Bedfordshire (615) or Luton (560).
In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 12 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 70 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.
There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.
Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 65,655 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 151,009 and Milton Keynes has 36,177 cases.
Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,567 and now stands at 8,773,674. There were 72 deaths, bringing the total to 139,571.
The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.
The figures come from the Government website which is available for the public to view here