UPDATE: Bedford and Central Bedfordshire record the same number of cases for second day running

As of today (July 27), Bedford recorded 74 new cases of coronavirus for the second day running, with a total of 17,638 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 115 cases, one up from yesterday, with a new total of 21,763, while Luton has 94, up from 81 yesterday, taking the total to 24,656.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (509).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 24 are currently being treated in hospital and four patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 40,235 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 98,439 and Milton Keynes has 24,770 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 23,511 and now stands at 5,745,526. There were 131 deaths - up from 14 yesterday - bringing the total to 129,303.

Central Beds

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,653,796 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 37,459,060 had received their second dose. ​