UPDATE: Bedford records over 100 positive cases - and over 250 in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 15), Bedford recorded 106 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 16,454 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 259 new cases with a new total of 19,498, while Luton has 129 with a new total of 23,448.

There were no deaths recorded in Bedford (484) or Central Bedfordshire (575) and one in Luton (508).

Coronavirus stock image

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 36,876 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 89,498 and Milton Keynes has 22,994 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 48,553 to 5,281,098. The number of deaths has risen by 63 to 128,593.

As of July 14, in the UK, 46,097,464 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,341,428 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 119,709 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 89,033 had received their second dose.

In Central Bedfordshire, 202,085 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 153,533 had received their second dose.