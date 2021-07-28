UPDATE: Cases in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire start to rise again

As of today (July 28), Bedford recorded 87 new cases - up from 74 yesterday - with a total of 17,725 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 133 cases, up from 115 yesterday, with a new total of 21,896, while Luton has 85, down from 94 yesterday, taking the total to 24,741.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) - and two in Luton (511).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 24 are currently being treated in hospital and four patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 40,435 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 98,940 and Milton Keynes has 24,905 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,734 and now stands at 5,770,928. There were 91 deaths, bringing the total to 129,430.

Central Beds

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,689,242 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 37,610,911 had received their second dose. ​