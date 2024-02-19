Elm Lodge Care Home's VR revolution is transforming Dementia care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a ground-breaking move made possible by a generous donation from Michelle Middleweek and MIP Inc, Talia has spearheaded the integration of virtual reality (VR) headsets into the care home's activities, promising to transform the lives of residents living with dementia.

Thanks to the benevolence of Michelle Middleweek and her company MIP Inc, Elm Lodge now boasts its very own VR headset, sparking excitement and anticipation among residents, staff, and families alike. The donation has enabled Elm Lodge Care Home, led by manager Krasimira Nikolova, to invest in a range of VR games, setting the stage for immersive adventures and therapeutic interventions tailored to the unique needs of individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The powerful tool will support both physiotherapy and reminiscing therapy for individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer's. Through a carefully curated selection of VR experiences, catering to both mobile and non-mobile residents, immersive VR painting sessions to thrilling rounds of VR mini-golf, residents can embark on captivating journeys without leaving the comfort of their home.

Exploring new worlds from the comfort of home! Care home residents enjoy immersive VR experience.

Moreover, with VR National Geographic, they can visit sentimental locations like beaches, mountains, and waterfalls, evoking cherished memories and sparking lively conversations. One particularly innovative addition to their VR repertoire is "Pillow," a game specially designed for bed-bound residents, ensuring that every individual can participate and benefit from the immersive experiences offered by VR technology.

Peter, Talia’s husband, offered his help in setting up the VR system.. His experience with the system has been instrumental in bringing the care home’s VR vision to life. His dedication and expertise have seamlessly integrated VR into the fabric of daily life at the care home.

Speaking about the impact of this remarkable donation, Elm Lodge's Activity Coordinator Talia Greaves, expressed profound gratitude, emphasising the joy and excitement that VR has brought to the home. "We are immensely grateful to Michelle Middleweek and MIP Inc for this incredible gift," she said. "The VR headset has truly been a game-changer, fostering meaningful connections and enriching experiences for our residents."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, the introduction of VR technology at Elm Lodge Care Home marks not only a significant milestone but also a testament to the power of community love and generosity in transforming lives. As residents embark on their VR journeys, they are not just exploring new worlds but creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.