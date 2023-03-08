Find out more about dementia charity launching new services in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton-Linslade residents are invited to find out more about a new dementia support group which helps people to live "as well and as fully as possible".

On Tuesday (March 14) an information session will be held at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church from 2pm to 4pm. Tibbs Dementia Foundation is launching in Leighton Buzzard, and says it would love people to have their say on what kind of dementia services they would like to see in the area.

A Tibbs Dementia Foundation spokeswoman said: "Tibbs’s mission is to help our service users, and their carers, to live as well as possible with dementia. We look beyond the diagnosis and focus on what the person can still do. We believe that dementia should not be a bar to continuing to lead a full and busy life with new experience and connections."

Tibbs Dementia Foundation

The talk will include an introduction to Tibbs Dementia Foundation; information about local dementia groups and support services; the opportunity to meet other people living with dementia and other carers; and information from a dementia nurse specialist with a follow-on Q&A session.

The spokeswoman explained: "We support people through all stages of their dementia journey and their families through bereavement, too."

Tibbs Dementia Foundation first started life as a community interest company in 2013, before becoming a charity in 2016. It was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2018 and has now received a council contract to develop and deliver services into Central Bedfordshire (2022 – 2025).

The charity already holds 40 regular weekly or fortnightly services, groups and activities for people with dementia and their families. These are mainly delivered in Bedford borough but since April 2022 it has extended into Central Bedfordshire. Many are face-to-face and some are online via Zoom.

Examples include social groups, cognitively stimulating activities (CST) – structured sessions for those with a recent diagnosis, Music 4 Memory, sporting activities; wellbeing sessions and relaxation, and focused support groups for both carers and those with dementia.

One service user explained: "Tibbs helps me to continue being me."

