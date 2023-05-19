From cover star to weight loss consultant - Linslade mum transforms her life after shedding six stone

A Linslade mum has turned her life around after losing over six stone.

A combination of lockdown, pandemic stress and maternity leave left Sascha Ross feeling at her heaviest and, subsequently, her lowest point.

So, the mum-of-two turned to her local Slimming World group to help shed the weight.

Sascha Ross before and after her transformation

And, following her loss of just over six stone, Sascha not only appeared on the cover of the latest Slimming World magazine edition, she has decided to become a consultant for the franchise to inspire others on their weight loss journey.

Like many others, the stress of lockdown life, from home working and online meetings to juggling work with homeschooling, Sascha sought comfort from her fridge.

She said: “I took comfort in food and it resulted in frequent trips to the nearby fridge. I soon fell into the habit of watching a movie with a bag of crisps or packet of biscuits, and the more weight I gained, the more I really didn’t like the image I saw of myself.”

Sascha, a business development manager, had also recently given birth and had become engaged to her partner Kevin.

With her weight worries making her reluctant to set a wedding date, Sascha decided to take action. When her baby was four-months-old she returned to a local group and has never looked back.

The group helped remind Sascha that losing weight was not necessarily about denying herself but about eating healthy, nutritious and filling meals while still allowing herself the odd treat.

And, in just 18 months she had lost over six stone.

Sascha described how weight loss has transformed her life: “It isn’t so much about how I look now, but the difference it has made inside. I feel good about myself, and that shines out of me at home and at work. I regularly attend networking events and speak to all manner of people. Introducing myself to strangers to tell them about my business holds no fear, and more often than not, I’m winning us new clients. The amazing thing is, I can’t have imagined doing any of that 18 months ago.”

Since losing weight, Sascha has challenged herself more by completing her first half marathon, raising money for Tommy’s Children’s Charity, after initially downloading the Couch to 5k fitness app.

She added: “I would not have believed this was possible at the start of my journey. I’ve found my confidence, self-belief, a whole new lifestyle, and now a new career that will fit alongside my current role. I’ve decided to train as a Slimming World consultant to give others the help and support they need to achieve their weight loss dreams. I’ll be launching my own group in Linslade in May!”

Mark Venner, who runs Slimming World’s Leighton Buzzard group said: “With Sascha’s experience, her dynamic personality and her warmth and kindness, I know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”