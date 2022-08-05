Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in the Leighton Buzzard area.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best/worst GP surgeries in LBO land, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good/very bad or fairly bad.

The Surgery, Leighton Buzzard At Dr J L Henderson & Partners, at The Surgery, Leighton Buzzard, 76% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 10% rated it as bad.

Wing Surgery At Wing Surgery 71% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 19% rated it as bad.

Ashcroft Surgery At Ashcroft Surgery in Wing, 64% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 15% rated it as bad.

Salisbury House Surgery At Salisbury House Surgery in Leighton Buzzard, 63% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 15% rated it as bad.