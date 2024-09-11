Health bosses accused of pouring money into hospitals at expense of community health in Leighton Buzzard

Calls for BLMK ICB to be flexible over funding long-awaited health facilities in Leighton Buzzard, rather than “pouring money" into hospitals.

Health managers for Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes need to compromise on a “rigid insistence of pouring money into the three main hospitals at the expense of community health facilities”, a meeting heard.

An outline business case for long-awaited extra healthcare services in Leighton Buzzard has been delayed, Central Bedfordshire Council’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee was told.

Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) associate director of estates, Nicky Barnes, explained: “We’ve been clear throughout that the NHS has no further capital funding to bring towards this scheme currently because of financial restraints.

Bassett Road Surgery, one of Leighton Buzzard's three doctors surgeries. Image: Google.

“We were due to provide and publish the findings of the outline business case towards the end of May, when the general election prevented us sharing information in that way.

“That has changed the landscape and we need clarity on the government’s position about Vandyke Road before we publish the findings and how the funding generated could be used. The timing’s been frustrating for everyone,” she said.

“We want a genuine conversation with the local community about the outline business case findings.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion said: “It’s unfair to blame the general election for preventing the publication.

“You can make assumptions in the outline business case about the capital receipt from the sale of the Vandyke Road land. The people writing the report haven’t changed. They give it to the politician in central government.

“If this council found the capital to construct a building, you’d only have a revenue problem. You already have that challenge with the Bassett Road premises in the town.”

Ms Barnes replied: “There’s never been any capital funding secured for a new facility in Leighton Buzzard.

“Work on the strategic outline case back in 2019 was to secure finance. There’s no pot of money for local systems to bid against at national level for capital funding.

“If the council found extra capital, which would be a generous and welcome offer, we don’t have sufficient revenue funding unfortunately to support a project at this time.

“BLMK is one of fastest growing areas in the country. As the population grows, it creates proportionately extra pressure for us. The money doesn’t come through quickly.

“We’d welcome any support from stakeholders who can raise this nationally. If there are significant further delays, we may have to consider alternative courses.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor, Steve Owen, referred to repeated delays to the outline business case, accusing the ICB of “seizing on the General Election campaign as the latest chance to kick can down the road”.

Local patient participation groups argued that the NHS should use flexibility between the capital and revenue budgets to give Leighton Buzzard the resources it needed, he said.

“The minister agreed, directing NHS England to go away and investigate that. Nothing has happened and this paper doesn’t say anything about that direction from the then government minister.

“There’s no willingness in this paper to compromise over the rigid insistence of pouring money into the three major hospitals at the expense of community health facilities.”