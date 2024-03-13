Health Matters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are using March to start a spring clean here at Leighton Road Surgery.

Fresh paint and new flooring is being added, following feedback from patients who asked if we could brighten the practice environment for visitors.

The programme will only last a short period but there may be some different signage for services within the practice while the decorators complete their work.

Dr Santiago Dargallo

We do apologise for any inconvenience with noise and paint smell during the renovations.

I would also like to highlight a special anniversary for a fantastic member of the practice team.

Sharon Avola is celebrating 20 years at the surgery. Sharon works in our PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) team assisting patients with their complaints, compliments and feedback.

This is an important service and we feel incredibly fortunate to have Sharon involved. She is popular, professional and dedicated to supporting our patients.

How care is provided continues to evolve in Leighton Buzzard.

First Contact Physio is a new service available in the town where patients can be booked for appointments via the practice.

Sessions are provided at Leighton Buzzard Health Centre by professional physiotherapists who can help with treatment for issues from sprains, strains and sports injuries to arthritis and post-orthopeadic surgery.

The service removes the need for a GP consultation before individuals can receive physio treatment.

There has also been a positive change by the NHS nationally to help give patients quick and accessible care when needed.

The Pharmacy First scheme has been launched which will enable our patients and the wider Leighton Buzzard community to get treatment for seven common conditions directly from their local pharmacy.

Community pharmacists will be able to supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals where clinically appropriate.

The seven common conditions they can treat are:

· Sinusitis

· Sore throat

· Earache

· Infected insect bite

· Impetigo (a bacterial skin infection)

· Shingles

· Uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.

You can get treatment for these conditions by walking into the pharmacy or contacting them virtually. Receptionists at all of the area’s GP practices, NHS 111 and providers of emergency care will also be able to direct patients to pharmacies that offer the service, if contacted.