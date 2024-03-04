Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Bedfordshire Council is asking youngsters is ‘Everything OK?’.

The new ‘Everything OK?’ website is designed to signpost young people between 10 and 18 years old to relevant local and national information, advice, and support.

The Council will also run a digital advertising campaign to let young people know about the new website using Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Spotify. The website covers such topics as mental health and feelings, staying safe and LBGTQ+ support.

Councillor Rebecca Hares, Executive Member for Health and Community Liaison, said: "Young people face an array of pressures that can affect their mental health and wellbeing; from academic stress to navigating social media and the weight of trying to ‘fit in’, it can sometimes feel overwhelming. That’s why it’s so important that young people have the support and resources they need to navigate these obstacles.

“The 'Everything OK' website has been specifically designed with young people in mind and with their input, and offers a wide range of resources, including articles, self-help tools, and contact information for local support services. By providing easily accessible resources, I hope we can break down any barriers that stand in the way of young people seeking support, and ensure they prioritise their mental health and wellbeing.”

For more information, visit: www.everything-ok.co.uk.