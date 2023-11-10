Leighton Buzzard care home celebrates triple triumph at the Great British Care Awards

Elm Lodge Care Home has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the care sector at the prestigious Great British Care Awards, East Region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The care home received a highly commended recognition as Care Home Employer, showcasing its commitment to creating a supportive and nurturing work environment for its staff.

Adding to the night's success, Carlene Main received highly commended recognition for the Dignity in Care award, a testament to her unwavering dedication to upholding the dignity and respect of all residents at Elm Lodge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spotlight shone brightly on Abinav Narula, who was crowned the regional winner of the Care Home Worker award. Abinav's journey in social care is nothing short of inspirational. With no prior experience in the sector, he has demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt and excel in his role at Elm Lodge. His academic background, an MBA in Business, has been leveraged to introduce innovative practices and improvements across the home.

Abinav Narula crowned the regional winner of the Care Home Worker award.

Abinav's colleagues describe him as a natural diplomat, someone who not only excels in his day-to-day responsibilities but also has an exceptional talent for identifying and implementing process improvements. His approach has not only enhanced the operational efficiency of Elm Lodge but has also positively impacted the quality of care provided to residents.

Krasi Nikolova, manager at Elm Lodge Care says: "These awards are a reflection of our collective passion and dedication to care. We are incredibly proud of Carlene and Abinav, who embody the spirit of Elm Lodge, and of our status as a highly commended employer. I’d also like to recognise finalists Zoe Muteva as Care Home Chef and Chioma Laszczewska as Frontline Leader. It is a wonderful acknowledgment of the hard work and commitment of our entire team."

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector and pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work. Elm Lodge's achievements in the East Region are a beacon of excellence and a source of inspiration for care homes across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Elm Lodge continues to celebrate its achievements, the team remains focused on providing the highest quality of care and support to its residents, proving that with the right people and the right approach, excellence in care is always within reach.

Elm Lodge Care Home Celebrate success