Leighton Buzzard family join threatened legal action against tour operator after becoming ill at 5-star resort in Turkey

A family from Leighton Buzzard are among more than 100 holidaymakers threatening legal action against tour operator TUI after an outbreak of food poisoning at their luxury resort in Turkey.

The government's public health body (UKHSA) is now investigating sickness at the five-star Rixos Sungate Hotel in Antalya.

According to reports, 14 families who recently returned from the resort tested positive for salmonella, E. coli and campylobacter. Other guests also reported cases of food poisoning, suffering symptoms including diarrhoea and vomiting.

Dominic Brackley, from Leighton Buzzard, tested positive for salmonella when he returned home from the resort two weeks ago.

He told Mail Online his two daughters, aged six and nine, were put on IV drips as they were so unwell. He said he ‘thought his youngest daughter was dying she was so bad'.

Vdara, six, became unwell on May 30, several days into the holiday, and treated at the hotel's clinic. Dominic's nine-year-old daughter, Blythe, was also unwell and put on a drip.

He added the holiday cost a total of £4,700 and that he had now added his name to the lawsuit.

Many guests said they believe they became ill after eating food at the hotel's restaurants.

But TUI said food poisoning was not confirmed at the hotel and that the illnesses were thought to be norovirus. Accor Group, which runs the all-inclusive resort, has not commented.

A spokesperson for TUI told the LBO: “We were very concerned to hear of small number cases at Rixos Sungate in Turkey, as the health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. As this is now a legal matter, we are unable to comment on the specific cases.”

Jatinder Paul, a specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “To hear of the number of families being struck down by illness, and their reports of the health and hygiene standards at this hotel, is concerning and definitely not something you expect from a five-star resort.

“We’re now instructed by more than 125 holidaymakers who have stayed at the Rixos Sungate over the last few months and have suffered from gastric illness, and the number continues to grow on a daily basis.