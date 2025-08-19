Leighton Buzzard mum Laura Hemmings shines after 4 stone weight loss journey

After shedding an impressive 4 stone in just 9 months, Laura reached her target weight this June and is now confidently maintaining her success — all thanks to Slimming World and the unwavering encouragement of consultant Sascha Edwards.

Laura, 35, joined Sascha’s Monday night Slimming World group at Greenleas Lower School with one goal: to feel amazing in time for a bridesmaid role and an abroad hen do. “I was tired of clothes not fitting properly and dreading online orders that never looked how I imagined,” she shared. “I wanted to feel confident, not just for the events, but for myself.”

Her journey began at a clothing size 16/18 and today Laura beams in size 10/12 outfits. But the transformation goes far beyond the scales. “I can run up and down the stairs without getting out of breath and play with my six-year-old son Harry without feeling exhausted,” she says. “I even completed Couch to 5K and now run 4K with ease!”

Laura’s success was fuelled by Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, which allowed her to recreate family favourites like spaghetti Bolognese and sweet and sour chicken — dishes that hold cherished memories from her grandparents’ kitchen. “Chilli is a favourite for me and Harry,” she adds. “We swap kidney beans for red peppers to pack in the speed food!”

One of Laura’s proudest moments came on that hen do abroad. “I wore a bikini for the first time in years — no swimsuit, no shorts, just confidence. I wanted all the pictures!” she laughs. “And slipping into that bridesmaid dress without any ‘hugging in pants’ was a dream come true.”

She credits much of her success to Sascha Edwards, her Slimming World consultant. “Even when I couldn’t stay for group, Sascha was always there with support and brilliant advice. I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Laura’s message to anyone considering joining Slimming World? “It will change your life. You’ll feel amazing, and people will tell you how inspiring you are. I just wish I’d started sooner.”

From all of your friends in group — congratulations, Laura! Your story is a shining example of what’s possible when you believe in yourself and lean into the power of community.

