Leighton Buzzard slimmer who battled cancer and changed her life now wants to help others

A Leighton Buzzard slimmer who battled cancer and changed her life has gone the extra mile to help others achieve their weight loss goals and improve their health.

Julie Matthews trained as a Slimming World consultant after fighting to get fit and lose weight after undergoing a hysterectomy and battling breast cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having set up a Slimming World group at Clipstone Brook Lower School last year, she is now opening a second, in Linslade.

Julie Matthews has set up another Slimming World group

Julie, 57, took the plunge in 2017 to join Slimming World and lose two stone, after her health problems. She was joined by husband Andrew, who himself lost three stone.

Knowing that losing her weight has helped her health and recovery so much, she is passionate about helping as many people as possible. With the support of her group, she has maintained her weight loss for five years now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Our group amazes me every week with members sharing new ideas even after five years. There is a constant buzz of energy from everyone in the group and the support and inspiration is truly wonderful”.

The whole experience has given Julie an all-round healthier lifestyle, she feels happier in herself and finds the simple tasks of walking, kneeling and dancing so much easier and a new found love for cooking and vegetables.

“I still can’t believe how much I can eat. I cook a lot more from scratch than I did which is so much cheaper that buying processed foods or ready meals...even my all time favourites like chilli or spaghetti bolognaise used to come out of a jar. It’s actually cheaper and easier to use simple fresh low fat ingredients.”

Slimming World encourages members to eat normally with tasty, filling foods like pasta, potatoes, rice, lean meats, fish and cereals. “Nothing is banned! some things do need to be eaten in moderation, but the majority of foods can be eaten without even worrying or measuring and there’s no complicated number crunching which is brilliant”.

Advertisement

Advertisement