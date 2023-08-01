Leighton Linslade Rotary get vital equipment to Ukraine children’s hospital
Leighton Linslade Rotary delighted to have been able to get special equipment for children with neurological disabilities in Ukraine delivered to the Paediatric Hospital in Cherkasy Ukraine.
Leighton Linslade Rotary worked in collaboration with Rotary in Italy and the International Fellowship of Rotary Healthcare Professionals to be able to provide special equipment for children with neurological disabilities in Ukraine.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Responding to the very real needs of the Cherkasy Children's Hospital and against the very real dangers presented by the current conflict the kit required by these very special children has been successfully delivered.
The war permitting, they hope to provide more details/photos in the coming weeks.
They wish to thank everyone in Leighton Linslade as it is their generosity and trust in Rotary that's makes it possible for them to help the children in war ravaged Ukraine.