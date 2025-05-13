New chair of BLMK ICB urged to meet with Leighton Buzzard health campaigners

The new chairman of Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes integrated care board (ICB) is being urged to deliver on promised new health facilities for Leighton Buzzard by local Liberal Democrats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just ten days after his appointment was made public, the former chief executive of Luton Borough Council, Robin Porter, is being asked to meet health campaigners in the town.

His arrival coincides with speculation that the BLMK ICB could be merged with another neighbouring area, “as part of the Labour government’s complicated reorganisation of health services”, according to a statement from Central Bedfordshire Council’s Liberal Democrat group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local councillors fear this could mean the town’s needs are lost and residents will remain ignored,” said the Lib Dems. “Leighton Buzzard has seen thousands of new houses built in the town in recent years, yet the long-promised health hub and fourth GP practice have still to be provided.”

Bassett Road Surgery, Leighton Buzzard. Image: Google Maps.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts explained: “The new ICB chairman must end the years of broken promises on the health facilities we need and deserve in the town.

“We must make sure the much-needed health hub and fourth GP surgery are finally delivered. I’m challenging him to come to Leighton Buzzard and meet with councillors and the dedicated health campaigners who speak up for the health requirements of this town.

“Leighton Buzzard also needs urgent reassurance that the Labour government’s complicated reorganisation of health services and the potential merger of the BLMK ICB into a bigger ‘super ICB’ won’t mean our voice is completely lost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion recently told CBC’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee: “It was publicly requested of the council and the ICB that we put concerted effort into the viability of additional primary care space in the east of the town at Clipstone Park.

“The council is building a community centre and the argument is ‘shouldn’t we build it in a way that’s multi-purpose?’ Residents have expected, certainly since the meeting of November 25th, an answer as to how those discussions are progressing.

“We’re not necessarily expecting a conclusion to those talks, but an update. That same question was asked again three months later.

“The director of primary care said in a webcast meeting she has reached out to CBC, but the local authority isn’t interested in enabling that use to happen. “We’re being kept at arms-length, and just want to know how much progress the council is making with the NHS in enabling a multi-purpose use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of CBC and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny replied at last month’s committee meeting: “We’re having continued conversations with the ICB and another meeting is planned during the next fortnight.“Your question as to where its priorities lie in terms of the town is probably better off directed to the ICB. But I can assure you these discussions highlight the continued wish of the local community to have facilities both in the centre and in the east of the town.

“We recognise the very strong concerns raised by residents, councillors and the local group which coordinates all this sort of thing.”