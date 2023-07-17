New Leighton Buzzard primary care facility comes step closer as patients demand better healthcare

Steps to improve healthcare provision for Leighton Buzzard have been welcomed by the Health Provision Group following its damning healthcare survey.

Concerns over healthcare provision in the town were presented to key health representatives after the survey found over 96 per cent of patients who responded had concerns about current and future healthcare provision – while 94 per said Leighton-Linslade did not have sufficient GP surgeries for its growing population. Up to 98 per cent wanted an urgent treatment centre or minor injuries clinic.

The Leighton Buzzard primary care facility tender has now gone out to appoint consultants by the end of the month to start work on the business case for a new primary care facility.

South West MP Andrew Selous says the capital and revenue are in place to build and staff this new primary care facility for the town.

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, said: "We now have the capital and revenue in place to build and staff this new primary care facility for the town.

"It is good to see Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, moving forward to get the outline business case completed. Business cases are a requirement for all infrastructure projects of this nature for very good reasons to make sure there is value for money and that the key objectives of the project are achieved.

“I continue to stress to the Integrated Care Board that they need to listen very carefully to the views of residents which have been wonderfully summarised by the brilliant work of the three patient participation groups in their recent consultation. I have arranged a meeting next week for the PPGs and local councillors to tell the Primary Care Minister and the ICB what the town needs."

Edith Griffith, chair of the Health Provision Group, which conducted the survey, said: “Integrated Care Board representatives, MP Andrew Selous and local councillors on both our town council and Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) as well as both the new leader Cllr Zerny and health portfolio holder Cllr Rebecca Hares at CBC, are now fully aware of the findings of the Patient Survey.

“They’re also aware of the specific and priority needs of patients in our town and villages and of the huge shortcomings in health provision experienced locally, causing a considerable amount of difficulties in terms of access, delays and unnecessary travelling challenges at all levels for this community.

"I am pleased that a response is being made to our survey findings and delighted that progress is being made in addressing local health needs. I would however, urge that this is done within a well thought out and comprehensive strategic plan which will support our town and villages across a full range of both primary and secondary health care, whenever possible.