New mental health centre offers sanctuary to young people in Leighton Buzzard

A new mental health service offering sanctuary to young people in Leighton Buzzard is opening next week.

Mind BLMK is opening the Young Person’s Sanctuary following a successful launch in Luton and Bedford earlier this year. It will offer help and advice for anyone between 14 and 17.

It will be open at Meadow Way Community Centre every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm –10pm from July 19.

The centre opens next week

A spokesman said: “As the leading mental health charity across Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes providing a range of different services in the support of mental health, we are committed to ensuring that no one has to experience a mental health problem alone.

“Mind BLMK are delighted to be working collaboratively with CAMHS and East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) across Luton, Central Bedfordshire and Bedford, to provide crisis services for young people in need of mental health support.”

The following Monday (July 24) a Houghton Regis centre will open at the Houghton Regis Children's Centre, Tithe Farm Neighbourhood Centre, Tithe Farm Road operating every Monday and Tuesday 4pm – 10pm.

The Young Person’s Sanctuaries are safe, non-judgemental spaces for youngsters in crisis or mental distress. There is no need to call and book an appointment – youngsters can drop in and will be met by a trained youth mental health worker. The teams will also be able to refer and signpost to other services if required.