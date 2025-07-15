NHS Trust for Bedfordshire issues measles warning after child's death

Parents in Bedfordshire have been alerted to the risk of measles, following reports this weekend that a child has died of the disease in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board has responded to the reported death of a child in Liverpool from measles with a message to parents about vaccinations.

Doctors in Milton Keynes are reminding parents they can ‘protect their children with the safe and effective MMR vaccination’ ahead of summer holidays where families will be travelling far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catch-up vaccination sessions are available throughout July across Milton Keynes with more dates, which cover the rest of the summer holidays and beyond, due to be published this week.

A child has died in a UK hospital from measles. Photo: stock.adobe.com

Dates, times and booking details, where applicable, are available online. A mix of bookable and drop-in sessions is on offer.

Vaccination rates in some parts of the local area have remained low in recent years, but the local ICB says it is not too late to make sure your children have the protection they need against a range of potentially serious illnesses. Parents have been reminded it is recommended that children receive the MMR vaccine in two doses – one at around 12 months and the second at around three years and four months – but a vaccination delivered later than this offers the same protection.

Dr Andrew Rochford, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Measles is a highly infectious disease which, as we have sadly seen this week, can cause death or serious, lifelong complications. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective, and it protects against measles, mumps and rubella which are all dangerous, highly infectious illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of reasons why your child may not be up to date on their MMR or other immunisations. We know that some families couldn’t attend routine appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have not yet caught up.

“We also know that parents sometimes change their minds, particularly after a tragic case brings home the potential consequences of preventable diseases, so even if you previously chose not to have your child vaccinated, the opportunity is still there.

“The summer holidays and the first few weeks back at school in the autumn are notoriously bad for infectious diseases, as many families return from visiting other parts of the UK or overseas. As well as preventing a serious illness, you can make sure your child doesn’t fall behind in the new school year from an avoidable sickness absence.

“The NHS offers over a dozen routine immunisation programmes for children under the age of five, but there is a recommended schedule up to the teenage years. You can check all of your child’s vaccinations in their personal child health record (red book).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re pregnant and have never been vaccinated, you can also receive a vaccination which will protect you and your baby.”

You can find out more about the complications of measles and get answers to many questions you may have about both the infection and the vaccination on the NHS website.