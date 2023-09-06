Pain Awareness Month - Living With Fibromyalgia

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He has also started a Facebook group for others to privately discuss the numerous challenges of living with this chronic, yet often invisible illness, that comes with its own tagline "there is no known cure".

Fibromyalgia causes many symptoms, with varying degrees of severity from individual to individual, including but not limited to, severe brain fog affecting cognitive function, chronic fatigue, chronic pain all over the body and increased sensitivity to touch, light, sound and smells, to name but a few

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no one treatment that fits all. Current medical support advises those challenged by Fibromyalgia and other chronic pain conditions on how to cope and live with the condition through lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, pacing activities, mindfulness and distraction, alongside any medications that may or may not offer some benefit.

The butterfly is the symbol of Fibromyalgia, as the lightest touch can feel extremely painful.

While there is research into Fibromyalgia and living with chronic pain in general, there is no breakthrough yet beyond coping strategies. There are still some, including medical professionals, who claim it's not a real condition.

If you are living with Fibromyalgia and would like to connect with others in Leighton Buzzard you can join the discussion on Facebook by searching for "LB Fibro Community".