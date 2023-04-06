Patients at Leighton Buzzard GP surgeries urged to complete survey to highlight 'need for facilities'

Leighton Buzzard residents are being reminded to complete a healthcare survey and highlight the "urgent need" for better facilities.

The Patient Participation Groups (PPGs) at Bassett Road, Leighton Road and Salisbury House GP surgeries have set up a questionnaire to establish which additional services are needed in town, such as sufficient GP capacity; diagnostic and routine outpatients clinics; and an urgent treatment centre/minor injuries clinic.

It also aims to establish what other "basic, permanent services" are needed so that visits to distant locations for primary and outpatient care "can be minimised".

Scan the QR code to complete the survey.

Edith Griffith, Bassett Road PPG and town network chair, said: “As of the 1st January, some 51,200 patients were registered with the town's three surgeries. This substantial population growth is set to continue but additional, permanent, local healthcare facilities have not been provided. These are now required urgently.

"Whilst we all appreciate our NHS personnel on the ground, the pressing need for sufficient GP and local services to avoid both long waits for appointments, and the many challenges that unnecessary journeys to outpatient clinics bring, is finally being recognised nationally and by decision-makers at Central Bedfordshire Council and the NHS Integrated Care Board for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK ICB)."

It has also been announced that value from four acres of land off Vandyke Road (owned by the Department for Health and Social Care) could be put towards additional facilities.

Edith added: "We now need your help to strengthen our campaign. We would encourage patients from all three surgeries to get involved. Please encourage your local family, friends, and neighbours to complete it, too. For those who cannot complete it online, there are paper copies in all the surgeries and at The White House."