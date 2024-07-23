Petition calling for Leighton-Linslade health hub and new surgery aims to reach 6,000 signatures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton-Linslade healthcare campaign has got off to a strong start as it aims to reach 6,000 signatures.

Over 600 residents have signed a petition calling for a hub in the town centre, as well as a new doctor's surgery - with current provision claimed to be "grossly inadequate".

The campaign has been organised by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group (LLHPG), which held a stall at the market on Saturday (July 20) to raise awareness.

Susanne Purvis, leader of the Leighton Linslade Health Matters! campaign, claimed: "It was very well attended - busy enough to get 600 signatures - and the children loved the lucky dip.

A Model Health Hub

"The LLHPG has been negotiating with the authorities but not really getting anywhere - Leighton Buzzard seems to be the last town to get anything that's going. The assumption is that everyone has a willing 'younger person' to take them to hospital appointments, and that everyone has a car, but a lot of people have to go on the bus. We also have a fantastic volunteer transport service, but that's stretched to breaking point."

The LLHPG will have a stall at the Canal Festival this Saturday (July 27) as the campaign starts its family competition, which involves producing a story, poem, or artwork on 'Why We Love Our Town' that must contain a nurse, a doctor, or even a health hub/minor injuries unit.

This will run over the summer holiday and is being sponsored by Happydashery and Book. Application forms can be found at those two businesses, as well as at the Canal Festival.

There will also be a ‘Torchlit Vigil for Healthcare’ at the Market Cross on Friday, September 6, with more events in September. Prize winners will be announced at the vigil.

Susanne added: "If there has been no response from the authorities, on Thursday 26th September, we will hold a public meeting to discuss what else we need to do to make them take notice."

An outline business case for healthcare in the town had been due to be released by the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK) in May. However, this was delayed with public bodies prevented from making major announcements once a General Election is called.

The LBO approached the ICB to see if there was a renewed timescale now the election was over.

A spokesman said today: “BLMK ICB is working with our partners to improve access to healthcare in Leighton Buzzard.

“This includes increasing the primary care workforce, introducing new telephone systems, and improving local healthcare premises. The number of primary care appointments available locally is growing as a result.

“We will continue to listen to the views of residents and partners as we work to deliver affordable and sustainable solutions to big increases in demand for services.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “We are aware of the demand for healthcare services in Leighton Buzzard and will continue to champion the needs of the community.

“We are working with NHS partners, who are actively perusing options in the Leighton Buzzard area.”

> The LLHPG wishes to say a big thank you to the town's former MP, Andrew Selous, for the support he gave. Meanwhile, Susanne has "high hopes" for new MP, Alex Mayer.