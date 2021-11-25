Pilot programme launching in Leighton Buzzard as health groups join forces to the benefit of patients with complex needs

A pilot programme is being launched in Leighton Buzzard next week as part of a new NHS and social care partnership to better connect care for patients with complex needs.

The Working Together Leighton Buzzard (WTLB) programme will bring together the town’s GP practices, mental health services, community health services and social care.

It will work with local residents and voluntary sector partners to create a process where care is better coordinated across organisations, information is shared and where people avoid the need to continuously repeat the same details to different professionals.

Health and Care Partners are creating a central virtual team that could provide care for people with complex health needs and require support across services.

The team has started the programme by focussing on a small number of Leighton Buzzard residents recently discharged from hospital.

They also want people’s experience of care to be at the heart of the programme – and are asking people to share their insight by taking part in a residents’ engagement forum.

The forum is open to any adults living in Leighton Buzzard and will be held on Monday, November 29 via Zoom between 10am and 1.30pm. For more details email [email protected] or call 07776 485 148.

Residents' views are wanted on the pilot scheme

“If we are to get this fantastic opportunity right then service users and carers have to be involved from the outset so we know what the system does well for them – and where it needs to be better,” said Carole Green, People Participation Lead for Bedfordshire Community Health Services, who is leading the public engagement forum.

“Do please join our event and share your experience.”