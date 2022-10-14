Planning application for new £25m Leighton-Linslade leisure centre imminent after Executive approves project

A planning application is expected to be submitted in November by Central Bedfordshire Council, after the project was approved by its Executive on Tuesday (October 11).

Contingency funding is available if the costs increase because of inflationary pressures, with around £20m set aside to cover the local authority’s current capital programme.

The number of seats increased from an initial 97 to 130, but Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion would like more.

A sketch of the new centre.

“To find and allocate £25m in these challenging times is an achievement,” he said. “Every swimming club complains about the lack of seating. The council has listened and has reflected the new proposal.

“An eight-lane pool and 130 seats represents a significant increase when we’re constrained by money and critical space. If we could eke out another couple of dozen seats and lose the broom cupboard that would be really appreciated.

“A good reason behind this is it raises money for this local authority’s leisure centre. At galas, parents and grandparents pay, as do swimming clubs to hire the water. So it’s a good income stream.

“As a community we’ve a choice… live with a small, old and constantly breaking down pool for years to come, or have a larger, high quality reliable one. It’s physically impossible to deliver what we’d want where Tiddenfoot is now.

“If we’re forced to choose, this is the only piece of land (available) where it’s going east of the town.”

Conservative Leighton Buzzard South councillor Amanda Dodwell described it as “an absolutely fantastic facility for a growing market town”.

But she remains disappointed at the lack of a sauna, hot tub, jacuzzi and cold pool, saying: “If you want to drag people in, that’s one way it could be done. I understand the budget is limited.

“There should be more fun swimming sessions. Those who do doggy paddle aren’t really catered for.”

Three new swimming pools are being provided, along with a 150 station fitness suite, and two multi-use studios. A dedicated group cycle studio, two squash courts, a cafe and creche, and two changing room areas are also included.

Liberal Democrat Linslade councillor Peter Snelling explained that ward councillors “are still receiving flak over the closure plans for Tiddenfoot and what becomes of that site”.

If costs rise, he asked for reassurance the building “would be financed from contingency, and not by watering down the project”, and that “a community use agreement is in place or in draft” with Cedars Upper School over the current sports hall.

Conservative Leighton Buzzard North councillor Ewan Wallace labelled it “a significant investment in Leighton-Linslade for all its residents”.

“It doesn’t matter which side of the river you live on,” he added. “It’s short distance from the town and villages around.”

Executive member for health, wellbeing and communities and Conservative Sandy councillor Tracey Stock said: “The site will be accessed by the eastern link road, with pedestrian and cycle routes, and hopefully a new bus stop.”

The new centre is set to be located in the Clipstone Park housing development, on the east of town.