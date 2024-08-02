NHS GP appointment: The best and worst areas of England for getting same-day GP appointments

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:49 BST

  • GPs across England could start capping patient numbers after they voted for work-to-rule-action.
  • This means GPs could possibly limit their appointments to just 25 a day.
  • NHS England figures for June have revealed that 40.9% of patients who requested an appointment with a GP saw them on the same-day.
  • We’ve ranked the best and worst regions across England for accessing a same-day GP appointment.

GPs across England could start capping the number of patients they see after the British Medical Association (BMA) announced an immediate work-to-rule action.

The BMA has told its members that they can limit patient appointments to 25 a day, with NHS England warning that the action could bring significant disruption.

NHS England figures released for GP appointments in June 2024 revealed that on average in England, 40.9% of patients who requested an appointment with a GP saw them on the same-day.

But how did your local region do? These are the best and worst areas of England for getting same-day GP appointments ranked.

London came out on top as the best region in England to get a GP same-day appointment, with 46% of patients in June 2024 being able see their GP on the same day they booked an appointment.

1. London

London

Midlands came in second place, with 45.6% of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.

2. Midlands

Midlands

The North West came in third, with 45.2% of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.

3. North West Map

North West Map

In the South East, 44.1% of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.

4. South East

South East

