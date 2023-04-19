Thousands of appointments rescheduled due to junior doctor strike at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust

Thousands of appointments at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust were rescheduled as a result of the junior doctor strike last week, new figures show.

Across England, nearly 200,000 hospital appointments and procedures had to be rescheduled due to a 96-hour strike from April 11 to 15 in a dispute over pay.

Bedford Hospital

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the figures "lay bare the colossal impact of industrial action on planned care in the NHS".

NHS England figures show 2,255 appointments at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were rescheduled as a result of the strikes – of them, 207 were inpatient procedures, while 2,048 were outpatient.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The British Medical Association has demanded a 35% pay rise, which Health Secretary Steve Barclay labelled "unrealistic".

Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, of the British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee said: "Junior doctors know all too well the frustration of patients waiting too long for care, and with a waiting list of 7.2 million in England, we are facing difficult conversations with them every single day.

"These millions of patients are not in this position because of strikes though. Persistent under-resourcing of the health service and under-valuing staff – exacerbated by a pandemic – mean we simply don’t have the workforce and capacity to provide the high-quality and timely care that patients need and deserve.

"This is why we have been led to strike, and while we are of course sorry to anyone who had their care disrupted, this is the same apology we’re already having to give to patients on a daily basis because the NHS cannot cope," they added.

Mr Barclay said: "It’s deeply disappointing that hundreds of thousands of appointments and procedures had to be cancelled last week as a result of some junior doctors taking strike action. This walkout clearly had an impact on many patients as well as hampering our efforts to cut NHS waiting lists.

"We remain ready to start formal talks with the BMA as soon as the union pauses its strikes and moves significantly from its unrealistic position of demanding a 35% pay increase – which would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of £20,000.

"Thank you to all the staff who have worked tirelessly to cover for striking junior doctors during this period."

