Two new dementia carer support groups come to Leighton Buzzard

Tibbs Dementia Foundation has recently started two new carer support groups for those who are caring for a relative or friend with dementia or memory loss.

The groups are a supportive space for people to unburden themselves, ask for advice, and give advice and support to others in a similar situation.

Caring for someone with dementia or memory loss can be a challenging experience, leaving people feeling isolated and overwhelmed.

Tibbs understands the pressures family and friendship carers are under. If you are struggling and would like others to talk to who can understand some of those pressures, then the carer support groups can help support you.

There is an online group, as well as a face-to-face group, which is currently being held at Pages Park Pavilion. Both run fortnightly on a Wednesday morning and Tuesday afternoon respectively. No booking is required, people can drop in as and when they are able to.