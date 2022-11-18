University of Bedfordshire student nominated best midwife after delivering grandchild on dual-carriageway

A postgraduate student who delivered her own grandchild at the side of a dual-carriageway has been shortlisted in an award to be held later this month.

Darcey Croft – who is studying advanced clinical practice at the University of Bedfordshire – has been nominated in the ‘best midwife’ category at The Sun newspaper’s Who Cares Wins ceremony.

It’s thanks to her notable work as a specialist perinatal mental health midwife with Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, where she cares for pregnant women struggling with a range of mental wellbeing concerns, including anxiety and psychosis.

Darcey Croft

Darcey was nominated for the award by three mothers, including her own daughter – whose baby she delivered at the side of a dual-carriageway in April this year.

The star-studded awards ceremony will be hosted by Davina McCall on November 22 and will be screened on Channel 4 on November 27.

Darcey said: “I am so excited and happy to be a shortlisted nominee for this award and very grateful to all the women who nominated me. Hopefully – because of what I do for a job and the stories of my patients – it will give maternal mental health, and the challenges faced by so many, a much-needed spotlight.”

She added: “Any time I can contribute to increasing awareness about improving maternal mental health is a good day for me. Although the idea of standing on stage in front of such a glamorous audience is slightly terrifying to say the least, if it means mothers who are struggling become visible then that will be huge personal win for me.”

Rachel Bruce, course leader and principal lecturer in advanced clinical practice, said: “Darcey’s area of expertise is as a specialist maternal mental health midwife for which she has been nominated for this award. Darcey is an asset to the course as she brings her own expertise into the learning environment for other students, which enhances the student experience and the interaction between peers.