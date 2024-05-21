People are being urged to get their children vaccinated - photo Gareth Fuller

Parents in Leighton Buzzard are being urged to get their children vaccinated as measles cases rise

The highly infectious disease, which in rare cases can be deadly to some children or leave lasting health issues, is on the rise across the UK while childhood vaccination rates have been declining.

Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the summer for youngsters up to the age of five. There’s no need to book; just drop in at your convenience. The clinics will be held on Thursday, May 30, 9am to noon; Friday, June 28, 1pm – 3pm; Thursday, July 25, 9am to noon; and Thursday, August 29, 9am to noon

