Vaccination centre opens in Leighton Buzzard as measles cases rise
The highly infectious disease, which in rare cases can be deadly to some children or leave lasting health issues, is on the rise across the UK while childhood vaccination rates have been declining.
Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the summer for youngsters up to the age of five. There’s no need to book; just drop in at your convenience. The clinics will be held on Thursday, May 30, 9am to noon; Friday, June 28, 1pm – 3pm; Thursday, July 25, 9am to noon; and Thursday, August 29, 9am to noon
Further dates and times are available across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes. You can find these by visiting the BLMK Health and Care Partnerships website.